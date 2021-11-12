Twelve years after its last win in Montevideo, Argentina looks to score a rare road victory against Uruguay as part of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Argentina travels to Montevideo to face Uruguay on Friday looking to extend its unbeaten streak to 20 games. Argentina requires just three more wins to secure its spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The team has kept clean sheets in its last four outings and is seeking a third straight win when it visits the Estadio Campeón del Siglo, but Lionel Messi’s involvement remains uncertain.

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Argentina Today

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Messi has failed to feature in either of Paris Saint-Germain’s last two games, and his absence would be a boon for Uruguay.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal when Argentina bested Peru 1–0 in October. He has six goals and two assists in his last eight international games.

Uruguay will be missing Edinson Cavani due to a recurring tendon issue, which kept the Manchester United striker out of the recent Manchester derby.

Uruguay's other injury concerns include striker Darwin Núñez, midfielders Federico Valverde and Nicolás de la Cruz, as well as defenders Sebastian Coates and Matías Viña.

Argentina is undefeated in six meetings against Uruguay but has not won in Montevideo since 2009. A win for the host team could move Uruguay up from fifth and into the automatic qualifying spots.