How to Watch Uruguay vs. Venezuela

Uruguay's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup could hinge on whether it can beat last-place Venezuela in front of a home audience.

Any slim hopes that remain for Venezuela to book its place at the 2022 World Cup will evaporate on Tuesday unless the club can clinch an unlikely three-point haul in Montevideo.

Diego Alonso succeeded in stopping the rot after guiding Uruguay to a 1-0 win in Paraguay when he debuted as coach in January, with further progress in the former Inter Miami chief’s sights.

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

After 15 years under Oscar Tabarez, a five-loss streak was enough to convince La Celeste change was needed at the helm, and Alonso has proved the decision correct thus far.

Victory in Asuncion was enough to see Uruguay reclaim the No. 5 spot in the CONMEBOL standings to gain a vital edge in qualifying, though the job is far from over with only three games remaining.

Tuesday’s hosts are on course to advance to the playoff round as things stand, although three points at the Estadio Centenario could fire them into fourth provided Peru drop points.

Uruguay isn’t the only one with new management running things, however, Venezuela is enjoying a honeymoon period following a change in leadership.

La Vinotinto scored four goals for the first time in more than four years when Colombia legend Jose Pekerman coached the team for the first time against Bolivia last month.

It stands to reason that Pekerman will keep largely the same XI after such an encouraging result, although midfielder Cristian Cásseres is unavailable due to suspension.

Inter Milan anchor Matias Vecino will be absent from Uruguay’s line-up for the same reason, leaving room for Mauro Arambarri to come in and partner Rodrigo Bentancur, who has just joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Juventus.

Midfield general Lucas Torreira should remain sidelined as he recovers from Covid-19, although Alonso will be pleased to have veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani at his disposal.

