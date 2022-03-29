Venezuela hosts Colombia in the final round of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament on Tuesday.

Colombia got what it needed in the most recent round of World Cup qualifying, defeating Bolivia 3-0 and scoring its first goals since September of last year in the process.

Now the Colombian national team must win at Venezuela and hope that Peru draws or loses at home against Paraguay in order to advance to the intercontinental playoff spot in fifth place in the standings.

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Colombia Today:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 4

Luis Díaz, Matheus Uribe and Miguel Borja all got on the scoresheet in the victory over Bolivia. It took the team to 20 points and sixth place in the standings, just one below current fifth place team Peru.

Before that victory, Colombia had gone seven matches in a row without scoring a single goal, making the 3-0 victory even more empowering for a team that is desperate to qualify for its third straight World Cup.

The team now visits Venezuela, a place where it has only won once in its last six matches. It will also face the Venezuelan team's new coach, former Colombian coach José Néstor Pékerman.

Pékerman took the Colombians to their last two World Cups (2014, 2018) and gave the national team its best-ever finish in the tournament, losing 2-1 to host nation Brazil in the 2014 quarterfinals.

James Rodríguez scored Colombia's lone goal in that match and will be one of the leaders for the team that will visit Venezuela.

