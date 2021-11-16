Peru sits seventh in the standings, and looks to get closer to a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2022 World Cup continues on Tuesday, with Venezuela and Peru facing off as the second of five games today.

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Peru Today:

Match Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network 2

Peru is currently seventh in the standings, with 14 points. That puts it two points back of fourth-place Chile, meaning a good day for Peru -- i.e. a win and some needed results elsewhere -- can get Peru right in the thick of the World Cup qualification battle. The top four teams advance directly, with fifth-place going to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Peru is looking to return to the World Cup for the second time in a row. Before 2018, its last World Cup appearance came back in 1982.

Venezuela is last in the standings, with two wins in 13 matches. The team's minus-15 goal differential is also last in the standings.

The team has never qualified for the World Cup.

These teams last met in September, with Peru winning 1-0. Christian Cuevas scored the winning goal in the 35th minute, with Peru taking 13 shots to Venezuela's 10.

The teams also played in June in Copa America, with Peru winning that match 1-0 as well. Andre Carrillo scored the winning goal in that one.

