CS Sfaxien (three points) takes on Al Ahli Tripoli (zero points) on Sunday in Group A action in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

CS Sfaxien opened group play with a 1-0 win over Zanaco, with Aymen Harzi scoring on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Sfaxien earned a spot in this competition by winning the 2020-21 Tunisian Cup. The team's first match of this tournament was a 4-1 win over Bayelsa United, which was followed by a 1-0 win over Tusker that sent Sfaxien through to the group stage.

This team has won the Confederation Cup three times: 2007, 2008 and 2013.

Al Ahli Tripoli's first match of this stage was a 2-1 loss to Pyramids. Despite leading 1-0 at the half, the team couldn't maintain that momentum.

Al Ahli Tripoli qualified as the winners of the 2021 Libyan Cup. It opened play in the first round with a 4-0 win over Hay Al-Wadi SC, then advanced out of the second round when Biashara United withdrew despite leading 2-0 after the first leg. Following that was a penalty kick win over Stade Malien.

This team has appeared in numerous CAF competitions, including a 2017 trip to the Champions League quarterfinals.

