How to Watch Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sfaxien takes on Al Ahli Tripoli in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

CS Sfaxien (three points) takes on Al Ahli Tripoli (zero points) on Sunday in Group A action in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live stream the Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

CS Sfaxien opened group play with a 1-0 win over Zanaco, with Aymen Harzi scoring on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Sfaxien earned a spot in this competition by winning the 2020-21 Tunisian Cup. The team's first match of this tournament was a 4-1 win over Bayelsa United, which was followed by a 1-0 win over Tusker that sent Sfaxien through to the group stage.

This team has won the Confederation Cup three times: 2007, 2008 and 2013.

Al Ahli Tripoli's first match of this stage was a 2-1 loss to Pyramids. Despite leading 1-0 at the half, the team couldn't maintain that momentum.

Al Ahli Tripoli qualified as the winners of the 2021 Libyan Cup. It opened play in the first round with a 4-0 win over Hay Al-Wadi SC, then advanced out of the second round when Biashara United withdrew despite leading 2-0 after the first leg. Following that was a penalty kick win over Stade Malien.

This team has appeared in numerous CAF competitions, including a 2017 trip to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sfaxien
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Ahli Tripoli vs. CS Sfaxien

