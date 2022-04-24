After a scoreless draw in the first leg, Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al-Ittihad meet for the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal matchup.

The CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday, with all eight teams in action. One of those matches will see Al-Ahly Tripoli taking on Al-Ittihad, with the two sides heading into the match with the score even at 0-0 after the first leg.

How to Watch Al-Ahly Tripoli vs Al-Ittihad Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

In that first leg, the two teams combined to take 16 shots, with just two being on target, both from Al-Ittihad. Al-Ahly Tripoli held the ball for 70% of the match.

Al-Ahly Tripoli is the only team left in this competition that had to play in the first round, where it beat Hay Al-Wadi SC 4-0. Its second-round opponent, Biashara United, had a 2-0 lead after the first leg but failed to appear for the second leg. It then won on penalties in the next round over Stade Malien. It tied with Pyramids atop Group A, but earned the tiebreaker on head-to-head away goals.

Al-Ittihad earned its spot in the Confederation Cup by virtue of its elimination from the Champions League. The Libyan team lost 2-0 in the second leg of its playoff round match with Enyimba, but because Enyimba didn't travel to Libya for the first leg, Al-Ittihad advanced.

In the group stage, the team was placed in Group B, where it finished second behind Orlando Pirates. The team had three wins, two draws and one loss with a goal differential of plus-two.

