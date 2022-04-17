Skip to main content

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al-Ittihad takes on Al-Ahly in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup are here. Four matches will be played today. Following the Simba vs Orlando Pirates match earlier in the day, the other three matches, including Al-Ittihad taking on Al-Ahly Tripoli, will all kick off at the same time.

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga

Live stream the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al-Ittihad earned its spot in the Confederation Cup by virtue of its elimination from the Champions League. The Libyan team lost 2-0 in the second leg of its playoff round match with Enyimba, but because Enyimba didn't travel to Libya for the first leg, Al-Ittihad advanced.

In the group stage, the team was placed in Group B, where it finished second behind Orlando Pirates. The team had three wins, two draws and one loss with a goal differential of plus-two.

As for Al-Ahly Tripoli, the team has had a longer path here. The 2021 Libyan Cup winners are the only team left in this competition that had to play in the first round, where it beat Hay Al-Wadi SC 4-0. Its second-round opponent, Biashara United, had a 2-0 lead after the first leg but failed to appear for the second leg. It then won on penalties in the next round over Stade Malien.

Al-Ahly Tripoli tied with Pyramids atop Group A, but earned the tiebreaker on head-to-head away goals.

These teams will meet again on April 24 for the second leg of this round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

