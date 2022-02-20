Orlando Pirates take on Al Ittihad on Sunday in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

Al Ittihad and Orlando Pirates meet on Sunday in a Group B contest in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live stream the Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando Pirates defeated JS Saoura 2-0 in the first match of group play. The team qualified for this competition by placing third in the 2020-21 South African Premier Division. It began play in this tournament in the second round, defeating CSMD Diables Noirs 1-0, which moved it on to the playoff round, where its opponent LPRC Oilers withdrew from the competition, putting it through to this stage.

This is the team's third appearance in the Confederation Cup. It has also made 10 Champions League appearances and was runners-up in that competition in 2013.

Al Ittihad will play its first game of this round, after its opener against Royal Leopards was postponed.

The team originally qualified for the Champions League as the champions of Libya's Premier League. After a first-round win over KMKM, the team lost to Esperance de Tunis, sending it to the Confederation Cup, where it earned an automatic spot in this round after its opponent didn't travel for the first leg of the contest.

Al Ittihad has made 15 appearances in the Champions League and 11 in the Confederation Cup. It made the Confederation Cup semifinals in 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.