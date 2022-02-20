Skip to main content

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando Pirates take on Al Ittihad on Sunday in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

Al Ittihad and Orlando Pirates meet on Sunday in a Group B contest in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live stream the Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando Pirates defeated JS Saoura 2-0 in the first match of group play. The team qualified for this competition by placing third in the 2020-21 South African Premier Division. It began play in this tournament in the second round, defeating CSMD Diables Noirs 1-0, which moved it on to the playoff round, where its opponent LPRC Oilers withdrew from the competition, putting it through to this stage.

This is the team's third appearance in the Confederation Cup. It has also made 10 Champions League appearances and was runners-up in that competition in 2013.

Al Ittihad will play its first game of this round, after its opener against Royal Leopards was postponed.

The team originally qualified for the Champions League as the champions of Libya's Premier League. After a first-round win over KMKM, the team lost to Esperance de Tunis, sending it to the Confederation Cup, where it earned an automatic spot in this round after its opponent didn't travel for the first leg of the contest.

Al Ittihad has made 15 appearances in the Champions League and 11 in the Confederation Cup. It made the Confederation Cup semifinals in 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
ASEC Mimosas
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs. TP Mazembe

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs
52 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy