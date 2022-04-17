Skip to main content

How to Watch Al Masry vs RS Berkane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Masry takes on RS Berkane in the first leg of a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal matchup.

The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup are here. Four matches will be played today. Following the Simba vs Orlando Pirates match earlier in the day, the other three matches, including Al Masry taking on RS Berkane, will all kick off at the same time.

How to Watch Al Masry vs RS Berkane Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the Al Masry vs RS Berkane match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al Masry earned a spot in this competition by virtue of its third-place positioning in the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League. The team defeated URA Football Club and Rivers United in the preliminary rounds to advance to the group stage.

In Group C play, Al Masry finished second, one point behind TP Mazembe. The team won three of its six games and also had one draw and two losses.

As for RS Berkane, the team qualified for this year's competition by finishing fourth in Morocco's Botola. The team opened play with a 5-0 aggregate win over US Ben Guerdane before beating APR in the next round to advance to group play.

RS Berkane tied with Simba at the top of Group D, with both teams having 10 points and a plus-two goal differential, but Berkane earned the group win by virtue of head-to-head goal differential.

The second leg of this contest will be played on April 24.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Al Masry vs RS Berkane

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
