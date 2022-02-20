How to Watch Al Masry vs. TP Mazembe

CAF Confederation Cup Group C leader TP Mazembe will take on third-place Al Masry on Sunday. Al Masry drew Coton Sport 0-0 in the first game of this round, while TP Mazembe beat AS Otoho 1-0 behind a goal from Richard Emmanuel Njoh.

Al Masry is in this tournament because it was in third place in the Egyptian Premier League at the time of the cutoff for CAF qualification. The team opened Confederation Cup play in the second round, defeating URA Football Club 1-0 before beating Rivers United in the next round 2-2 on away goals.

The team last appeared in the 2019-20 Confederation Cup, where it lost in the quarterfinals to Moroccan team RS Berkane.

TP Mazembe originally qualified to the Champions League by virtue of winning the Linafoot, the top-tier domestic league in the DR Congo. But the team lost o away goals to AmaZulu in the second round of the Champions League, sending it to the Confederation Cup. It defeated Marumo Gallants in the playoff round to advance to the group stage.

This team has historically been strong in international competition. In the Champions League, TP Mazembe has five championships, most recently in 2015. The team was also the 2016 and 2017 winners of the Confederation Cup.

