How to Watch AS Otôho d'Oyo vs. Coton Sport FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CAF Confederation Cup group play continues as Coton Sport takes on AS Otôho.

Group C play in the CAF Confederation Cup resumes on Sunday with AS Otôho taking on Coton Sport.

How to Watch AS Otôho d'Oyo vs. Coton Sport FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the AS Otôho d'Oyo vs. Coton Sport FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coton Sport opened with a 0-0 draw against Al Masry in the first match of this stage.

The team qualified for this tournament by virtue of being the runner up in Cameroon's Elite One league, then opened Confederation Cup play with a 2-2 win on away goals over Orapa United in the second round. Following that, the team defeated FC Nouadhibou 2-0 in the third round, sending it through to the group stage.

The team is one of Cameroon's top teams, winning the Elite One 16 times. Its best international result was a runner-up finish in the 2008 CAF Champions League.

AS Otôho lost 1-0 to TP Mazembe in the first match of group play.

The team originally qualified for the Champions League as winner's of Congo's Ligue 1, but a second-round loss to Petro de Luanda sent the team to the Confederation Cup, where it beat Gor Mahia in the playoff round.

The team is looking to advance past the group stage of this tournament for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

