Skip to main content

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ASEC Mimosas and RS Berkane meet in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

ASEC Mimosas and RS Berkane will face each other on Sunday in Group D play in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RS Berkane beat USGN 5-3 in the first match of group play.

The fourth-place team in Morocco's Botola, the team opened the Confederation Cup with a 5-0 aggregate win over US Ben Guerdane, then beat APR to reach this stage.

The team won the 2019-20 Confederation Cup, one year after it had finished as the second-place team.

ASEC Mimosas landed in the Confederation Cup because of a loss in the CAF Champions League. The champions of the Ivory Coast's Ligue 1, ASEC Mimosas defeated Teungueth 2-0 in the first round of the Champions League before losing 3-3 on away goals to CR Belouizdad in the second round.

Once it was transferred to the Confederation Cup, the team defeated Interclube 5-2 to advance to the group stage. It opened group play with a 3-1 loss to Simba.

This is the team's first Confederation Cup appearance since 2018, when it lost in the group stage. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor

By Justin Carter
just now
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates

By Justin Carter
just now
ASEC Mimosas
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane

By Justin Carter
just now
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs. TP Mazembe

By Justin Carter
just now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs
50 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy