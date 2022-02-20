ASEC Mimosas and RS Berkane will face each other on Sunday in Group D play in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RS Berkane beat USGN 5-3 in the first match of group play.

The fourth-place team in Morocco's Botola, the team opened the Confederation Cup with a 5-0 aggregate win over US Ben Guerdane, then beat APR to reach this stage.

The team won the 2019-20 Confederation Cup, one year after it had finished as the second-place team.

ASEC Mimosas landed in the Confederation Cup because of a loss in the CAF Champions League. The champions of the Ivory Coast's Ligue 1, ASEC Mimosas defeated Teungueth 2-0 in the first round of the Champions League before losing 3-3 on away goals to CR Belouizdad in the second round.

Once it was transferred to the Confederation Cup, the team defeated Interclube 5-2 to advance to the group stage. It opened group play with a 3-1 loss to Simba.

This is the team's first Confederation Cup appearance since 2018, when it lost in the group stage.

