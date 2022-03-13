Skip to main content

How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. TP Mazembe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 4 of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage kicks off on Sunday when Coton Sport FC host TP Mazembe.

TP Mazembe is sitting in first place in Group C with a 2W-0D-1L record after three matches in group play. Heading into the second round of matches of the group stage, Coton Sport FC is hungry for its first win in the tournament following a 0W-2D-1L start.

How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. TP Mazembe Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Coton Sport FC vs. TP Mazembe on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazembe's action in the CAF Confederation Cup started with a 1-0 victory over Otoho d'Oyo off of a 37th-minute strike from Richard Emmanuel Njoh. The club then visited Al Masry on Matchday 2 to the tune of a 2-0 defeat.

Most recently, though, Mazembe were able to defeat Coton Sport in the reverse fixture on Matchday 3. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the home team thanks to a late 86th-minute winner from Glody Likonza.

Coton Sport, meanwhile, is off to a far-from-ideal start in the group stages. The run started with back-to-back draws, first, 0-0 at home to Al Masry, followed by 1-1 away at Otoho d'Oyo before the club's aforementioned defeat to Mazembe in the reverse fixture.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Regional restrictions may apply.

