How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CS Sfaxien takes on Al-Ahly Tripoli on Sunday in CAF Confederation Cup action.

First-place Al-Ahly Tripoli (12 points) and third-place CS Sfaxien (four points) will meet on Sunday in Group A play in the CAF Confederation Cup. Al-Ahly Tripoli has clinched a spot in the next round, while CS Sfaxien has been eliminated.

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two sides met on Feb, 20 during the second matchday of play, with Al-Ahly Tripoli emerging with a 2-1 victory. The scoring got started early with an own goal from CS Sfaxien that set the tone for the match.

On the most recent matchday, Al-Ahly Tripoli defeated Pyramids 1-0 in another contest that featured an own goal. Meanwhile, Sfaxien lost 1-0 to Zanaco.

Al-Ahly Tripoli last competed in the Champions League in 2017, when they made it to the quarterfinals. In domestic play, the team currently leads Group B of the Libyan Premier League.

As for Sfaxien, the Tunisian club was making its first Champions League appearance since 2014, when it made the semifinals. The team is currently in fourth place in Group A of the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

