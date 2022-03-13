Skip to main content

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Pyramids FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CAF Confederation Cup group stage continues as Sfaxien takes on Pyramids.

Pyramids takes on Sfaxien on Sunday in Group A play in the CAF Confederation Cup. Pyramids leads the group with nine points, while Sfaxien is in third with just three points.

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol

Live stream the CS Sfaxien vs Pyramids FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pyramids qualified for this year's tournament due to it sitting in fourth place in the Egyptian Premier League at the cut-off deadline for qualification. The team is relatively new, but has appeared in the last two Confederation Cups, losing in the final in 2020 to RS Berkane and the semifinal in 2021 to Raja Casablanca, both Moroccan teams.

Sfaxien earned a spot in this competition by winning the 2020-21 Tunisian Cup. The team's first match of this tournament was a 4-1 win over Bayelsa United, which was followed by a 1-0 win over Tusker that sent Sfaxien through to the group stage. This team has won the Confederation Cup three times: 2007, 2008 and 2013.

This is the second meeting between these two teams, with the first coming on Feb. 27. It looked like that one would end in a scoreless draw, but Pyramids got a goal in the third minute of stoppage time from Ali Gabr to give the team the 1-0 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sfaxien
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

