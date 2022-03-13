Skip to main content

How to Watch JS Saoura vs Al Ittihad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

JS Saoura and Al Ittihad meet in group play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Group B leader Al Ittihad (seven points) takes on third-place JS Saoura (four points) on Sunday in a CAF Confederation Cup group stage match.

How to Watch JS Saoura vs Al Ittihad Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the JS Saoura vs Al Ittihad match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

JS Saoura earned this spot by finishing third in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 during the 2020-21 season. This is the first team from the southern part of Algeria to participate in CAF competition, first making the Champions League in 2017 and 2019. This is the team's first Confederation Cup appearance.

Al Ittihad originally qualified for the Champions League as the champions of Libya's Premier League. After a first-round win over KMKM, the team lost to Esperance de Tunis, sending it to the Confederation Cup, where it earned an automatic spot in this round after its opponent didn't travel for the first leg of the contest.

Al Ittihad has made 15 appearances in the Champions League and 11 in the Confederation Cup. It made the Confederation Cup semifinals in 2010.

This is the second meeting of these teams in this tournament, with the sides drawing 1-1 when they played on Feb. 27.

Regional restrictions may apply.

