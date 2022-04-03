Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CAF Confederation Cup heads into its final matchday as Orlando Pirates face Al-Ittihad.

The top two teams in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup meet on Sunday as first-place Orlando Pirates takes on second-place Al-Ittihad on the final matchday of group play.

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the Orlando Pirates vs Al-Ittihad match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando Pirates has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase by virtue of its strong record, with four wins and one loss through the first five matches of this stage.

The team is coming off of a 2-0 win over JS Saoura on March 20, with Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kabelo Dlamini each scoring goals in the second half of that contest.

As for Al-Ittihad, all the team needs to lock in an advancement spot is a draw. The team is currently ahead of JS Saoura by three points and has a three-goal advantage in goal differential, making it likely that Al-Ittihad will be the team that moves on.

Last time out, Al-Ittihad beat Royal Leopards 3-2, with two of those goals coming from Sanad Al Warfali.

These two sides met back in February, with Al-Ittihad handing Orlando Pirates its only loss of the Confederation Cup, winning 3-2.

