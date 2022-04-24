Simba carries a 1-0 lead into the second leg of its CAF Confederation Cup match with Orlando Pirates.

The quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup conclude on Sunday with four matches. Among those is Simba taking on Orlando Pirates, with Simba currently leading 1-0 after the first leg of the match.

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

That lead came courtesy of a 68th-minute penalty kick in the last match off the foot of Shomari Kampombe the 30-year-old striker who also plays for Tanzania's national team.

Simba originally qualified for the CAF Champions League but was transferred over to this competition after it was eliminated from that one.

The team went on to finish second behind RS Berkane in Group D play, with three wins, one draw and two losses. The team's final match of group play was a 4-0 victory over USGN.

Orlando Pirates qualified directly to this competition by virtue of a third-place finish in South Africa's Premier Division. The team had to win a pair of games before it made it to the group stage. From there, the team dominated Group B play, posting a plus-10 goal differential in six matches and winning four of its six games.

