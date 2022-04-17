The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup are here. Four matches will be played today. Following the Simba vs Orlando Pirates match earlier in the day, the other three matches, including Pyramids FC taking on TP Mazembe, will all kick-off at the same time.

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

In this match, Egyptian side Pyramids FC takes on Congolese team TP Mazembe.

Pyramids qualified for the Confederation Cup by being the fourth-place team in 2020-21 in the Egyptian Premier League. The team defeated Azam and AS Maniema Union in the first elimination rounds, then advanced to group play, where the team finished second in Group A with four wins, one draw and one loss. The team lost the tiebreaker to Al-Ahli Tripoli on head-to-head away goals.

As for TP Mazembe, the team originally qualified for the Champions League, then transferred to the Confederation Cup after it was eliminated. It defeated Marumo Gallants to advance to group play, where the team won Group C with 11 points over Al-Masry.

These teams will meet again on April 24 for the second leg of the quarterfinals.

