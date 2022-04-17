Skip to main content

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pyramids and TP Mazembe meet in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup are here. Four matches will be played today. Following the Simba vs Orlando Pirates match earlier in the day, the other three matches, including Pyramids FC taking on TP Mazembe, will all kick-off at the same time.

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this match, Egyptian side Pyramids FC takes on Congolese team TP Mazembe.

Pyramids qualified for the Confederation Cup by being the fourth-place team in 2020-21 in the Egyptian Premier League. The team defeated Azam and AS Maniema Union in the first elimination rounds, then advanced to group play, where the team finished second in Group A with four wins, one draw and one loss. The team lost the tiebreaker to Al-Ahli Tripoli on head-to-head away goals.

As for TP Mazembe, the team originally qualified for the Champions League, then transferred to the Confederation Cup after it was eliminated. It defeated Marumo Gallants to advance to group play, where the team won Group C with 11 points over Al-Masry.

These teams will meet again on April 24 for the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs RS Berkane

By Justin Carterjust now
ES Setif Al Ahly
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carterjust now
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs TP Mazembe

By Justin Carterjust now
Apr 10, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy