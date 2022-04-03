Pyramids takes on Zanaco on Sunday in CAF Confederation Cup play.

Group A play in the CAF Confederation Cup concludes on Sunday as Pyramids, the second-place team with 10 points, takes on Zanaco, the last-place team with three points. Pyramids has clinched a spot in the knockout stage, while Zanaco has been eliminated.

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs Zanaco FC Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 8

Live stream the Pyramids FC vs Zanaco FC match on fuboTV.

Pyramids defeated Zanaco 2-0 when these teams last met in February, with both goals coming from Fagrie Lakay, the 24-year-old South African forward who just joined the team this year.

Both teams were involved in 1-0 games in the most recent CAF Confederation Cup matchday, with Zanaco beating CS Sfaxien 1-0 and Pyramids losing to Al-Ahly Tripoli 1-0.

Pyramids is a relatively new team, as it was founded in 2008 and moved to Cairo in 2018. The team ade the semifinals of the 2020-21 Confederation Cup, one year after it lost in the finals.

Zanaco made the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 Confederation Cup quarterfinals, its best performance in this competition.

The draw for the knockout phase will be held on April 5.

