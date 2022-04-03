The CAF Confederation Cup heads into its final matchday as Royal Leopards face JS Saoura.

One match remains for each team in Group B play in the CAF Confederation Cup and thinks don't look great for JS Saoura and Royal Leopards, who'll meet on the pitch on Sunday.

How to Watch Royal Leopards FC vs JS Saoura Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga

JS Saoura still has a slim chance to advance to the knockout phase, but it'll be tough. The team needs a win plus an Al-Ittihad loss and would also need to make up a three-goal differential.

But if there's a team to do that against, it might be Royal Leopards, as the team is winless so far and has a minus-11 goal differential.

These teams last met in February, with JS Saoura winning 2-0. Both goals came off of penalty kicks, including one in stoppage time.

Looking at more recent results, Royal Leopards showed some offense in its 3-2 loss to Al-Ittihad in March, while JS Saoura was shut out 2-0 by Orlando Pirates, the No. 1 team in Group B.

While it looks like the run is over for both of these teams following this match, stranger things have happened, so don't count JS Saoura out yet.

