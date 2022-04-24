Al Masry leads RS Berkane heading into the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Al Masry and RS Berkane will meet on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, with Al Masry up 2-1 after the first leg. The winner will face TP Mazembe in the semifinals.

How to Watch RS Berkane vs Al Masry Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

The first leg was eventful. Al Masry opened the scoring with an Amr Marey goal in the 10th minute, with Hamza Regragui then equalizing the match in the 17th minute.

Al Masry lost two players to red cards in the second half as Amr Moussa and Elyes Jlassi were tossed, but the short-handed side managed to score a goal in the 82nd minute to go up 2-1 thanks to Haithem Layouni.

Al Masry earned a spot in this competition by virtue of its third-place positioning in the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League. The team defeated URA Football Club and Rivers United in the preliminary rounds to advance to the group stage. In Group C play, Al Masry finished second, one point behind TP Mazembe. The team won three of its six games and also had one draw and two losses.

As for RS Berkane, the team qualified for this year's competition by finishing fourth in Morocco's Botola. The team opened play with a 5-0 aggregate win over US Ben Guerdane before beating APR in the next round to advance to group play.

RS Berkane tied with Simba at the top of Group D, with both teams having 10 points and a plus-two goal differential, but Berkane earned the group win by virtue of head-to-head goal differential.

