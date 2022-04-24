Skip to main content

How to Watch RS Berkane vs Al Masry: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Masry leads RS Berkane heading into the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Al Masry and RS Berkane will meet on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, with Al Masry up 2-1 after the first leg. The winner will face TP Mazembe in the semifinals.

How to Watch RS Berkane vs Al Masry Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Live stream the RS Berkane vs Al Masry match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first leg was eventful. Al Masry opened the scoring with an Amr Marey goal in the 10th minute, with Hamza Regragui then equalizing the match in the 17th minute.

Al Masry lost two players to red cards in the second half as Amr Moussa and Elyes Jlassi were tossed, but the short-handed side managed to score a goal in the 82nd minute to go up 2-1 thanks to Haithem Layouni.

Al Masry earned a spot in this competition by virtue of its third-place positioning in the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League. The team defeated URA Football Club and Rivers United in the preliminary rounds to advance to the group stage. In Group C play, Al Masry finished second, one point behind TP Mazembe. The team won three of its six games and also had one draw and two losses.

As for RS Berkane, the team qualified for this year's competition by finishing fourth in Morocco's Botola. The team opened play with a 5-0 aggregate win over US Ben Guerdane before beating APR in the next round to advance to group play.

RS Berkane tied with Simba at the top of Group D, with both teams having 10 points and a plus-two goal differential, but Berkane earned the group win by virtue of head-to-head goal differential.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

RS Berkane vs Al Masry

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 6
Time
5:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch RS Berkane vs Al Masry

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_17061997
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC

By Matthew Beighle21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles FC

By Rafael Urbina51 minutes ago
imago1000691106h
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Women's Championship Tennis: Texas A&M vs Georgia

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy