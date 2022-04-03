The Group D standings in the CAF Confederation Cup remain tight, as all four teams are technically still alive in the hunt for advancement. The current top two teams, ASEC Mimosas and RS Berkane, meet on Sunday, with both looking to keep their spot.

How to Watch RS Berkane vs ASEC Mimosas Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the RS Berkane vs ASEC Mimosas match on fuboTV:

The current advancement situation for this group looks like this: ASEC Mimosas has a two-point lead over RS Berkane and Simba. If the team can at least manage a draw on Sunday, it will likely advance unless Simba is able to overcome the four-goal difference in goal differential. RS Berkane has a goal differential of plus-one while Simba is at minus-two, so it also appears in decent shape if it can draw ASEC Mimosas. But a win by either Simba or USGN could shake everything up. Berkane and Simba wins would knock ASEC Mimosas out, while a USGN win could knock RS Berkane out depending on its result.

Basically, it's complicated.

The first ASEC Mimosas and RS Berkane match resulted in a 3-1 win by ASEC Mimosas in February.

In terms of recent results, RS Berkane is coming off of a 2-2 draw with USGN, while ASEC Mimosas defeated Simba 3-0 on March 20.

