How to Watch Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals begin with Simba taking on Orlando Pirates.

The quarterfinals of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup have arrived. There are four matches being played today, with the second legs of each one set for April 24. In the first match of the day, Simba will take on Orlando Pirates.

How to Watch Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga

Live stream the Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Simba, a club from Tanzania, originally qualified for the CAF Champions League but was transferred over to this competition after it was eliminated from that one.

The team went on to finish second behind RS Berkane in Group D play, with three wins, one draw and two losses. The team's final match of group play was a 4-0 victory over USGN.

Orlando Pirates qualified directly to this competition by virtue of a third-place finish in South Africa's Premier Division. The team had to win a pair of games before it made it to the group stage. From there, the team dominated Group B play, posting a plus-10 goal differential in six matches and winning four of its six games. It did end that round with a scoreless draw against Al Ittihad, though.

Orlando Pirates was a finalist in the 2015 CAF Confederation Cup, while Simba SC hasn't fared as well in this competition but was a Champions League quarterfinalist last season.

Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates

