Matchday 4 of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage kicks off on Sunday when Simba SC hosts RSB Berkane at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The race in Group D is off to a very close start with leader RSB Berkane sitting atop the standings with six points, followed by second-place Simba SC on four points. The group is rounded out by USGN in third with four points as well and ASEC in last with three.

How to Watch Simba SC vs. RSB Berkane Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Simba started off the campaign with a 3-1 victory at home over ASEC, where goals from Pape Ousmane Sakho, Shomari Kapombe and Peter Banda secured all three points for the home side. That was followed by a 1-1 draw away at USGN where Bernard Morrison scored Simba's lone goal of the match.

The latest match was the reverse fixture away at RSB Berkane on Matchday 3. Berkane came out swinging and first-half goals from Adama Ba and Charki El Bahri were enough to leave Berkane at the top of the group.

Berkane's only defeat so far in the group stage was on Matchday 2, a 3-1 loss at ASEC. Besides that, the club won at home 5-3 over USGN on Matchday 1 to add to the most recent victory, the aforementioned win in the reverse fixture against Simba.

