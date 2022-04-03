The Group D standings in the CAF Confederation Cup remain tight, as all four teams are technically still alive in the hunt for advancement. The current bottom teams in the group, Simba SC and USGN, will play each other on Sunday.

How to Watch Simba SC vs USGN Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

The current advancement situation for this group looks like this: ASEC Mimosas has a two-point lead over RS Berkane and Simba. If the team can at least manage a draw on Sunday, it will likely advance unless Simba is able to overcome the four-goal difference in goal differential. RS Berkane has a goal differential of plus-one while Simba is at minus-two, so it also appears in decent shape if it can draw ASEC Mimosas. But a win by either Simba or USGN could shake everything up. Berkane and Simba wins would knock ASEC Mimosas out, while a USGN win could knock RS Berkane out depending on its result.

These teams last played on Feb. 20, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw. USGN got on the board early, but Simba was able to equalize things in the 84th minute.

In the most recent matchday, USGN drew RS Berkane 2-2 while Simba lost to ASEC Mimosas 3-0.

