USGN takes on Simba on Sunday in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

How to Watch Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale vs. Simba S.C. Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

Simba opened this round with a 3-1 win over ASEC Mimosas.

The team originally qualified for the CAF Champions League as the winner of the Tanzanian Premier League, but a 3-3 away goal loss to Jwaneng Galaxy sent it to the Confederation Cup playoff round.

There, the team defeated Red Arrows 4-2, earning it a spot in the group stage.

Simba last appeared in this event in 2018, then qualified for the CAF Champions League each year since.

USGN lost 5-3 to RS Berkane in its first match of group play.

Like Simba, the team originally qualified for the Champions League because it won Niger's Premier League. But a second-round loss to Al Ahly in the second round sent the team to the Confederation Cup, where it beat DC Motema Pembe in the playoff.

This is the third year in a row that USGN has played in the Confederation Cup.

