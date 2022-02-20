Zanaco takes on Pyramids in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Pyramids (three points) takes on Zanaco (zero points) on Sunday in a Group A contest in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live stream the Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pyramids is coming off of a 2-1 win over Al Ahli Tripoli, with Islam Issa and Walid El Karti each scoring a goal in the win.

Pyramids qualified for this year's tournament due to it sitting in fourth place in the Egyptian Premier League at the cut-off deadline for qualification. It opened play with a second-round win over Azam, then beat AS Maniema Union 2-0 to send the team through to the group stage.

The team is relatively new, but has appeared in the last two Confederation Cups, losing in the final in 2020 to RS Berkane and the semifinal in 2021 to Raja Casablanca, both Moroccan teams.

Zanaco opened group play with a 1-0 loss to CS Sfaxien.

The team originally qualified for the CAF Champions League by being the second-place team in the Zambian Super League. The team beat Akonangui in the first round, but lost 4-2 to Al Merrikh in the second round, which sent to the team to the Confederation Cup. It then beat Binga FC in the Confederation Cup playoff to earn a spot in the group stage.

This team made the 2020 Confederation Cup quarterfinals. This is its fifth appearance in this tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.