Skip to main content

How to Watch Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Zanaco takes on Pyramids in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Pyramids (three points) takes on Zanaco (zero points) on Sunday in a Group A contest in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup.

How to Watch Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live stream the Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pyramids is coming off of a 2-1 win over Al Ahli Tripoli, with Islam Issa and Walid El Karti each scoring a goal in the win.

Pyramids qualified for this year's tournament due to it sitting in fourth place in the Egyptian Premier League at the cut-off deadline for qualification. It opened play with a second-round win over Azam, then beat AS Maniema Union 2-0 to send the team through to the group stage.

The team is relatively new, but has appeared in the last two Confederation Cups, losing in the final in 2020 to RS Berkane and the semifinal in 2021 to Raja Casablanca, both Moroccan teams.

Zanaco opened group play with a 1-0 loss to CS Sfaxien.

The team originally qualified for the CAF Champions League by being the second-place team in the Zambian Super League. The team beat Akonangui in the first round, but lost 4-2 to Al Merrikh in the second round, which sent to the team to the Confederation Cup. It then beat Binga FC in the Confederation Cup playoff to earn a spot in the group stage.

This team made the 2020 Confederation Cup quarterfinals. This is its fifth appearance in this tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
7:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch AS Otôho d'Oyo vs. Coton Sport FC

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 minutes ago
imago1009949078h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Dundee United FC vs. Rangers FC

By Christine Brown
52 minutes ago
ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nice vs. Angers

By Tom Sunderland
1 hour ago
atalanta
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy