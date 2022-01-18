Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Pauli faces Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

DFB-Pokal. Copa de Alemania. German Cup. Whatever you call it, Germany's annual football cup competition continues this week, with the round of 16, which features eight matches. Among those is FC St. Pauli taking on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

How to Watch St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund match on fuboTV:

FC St. Pauli competes in 2. Bundesliga, the second-tier of German football. It earned its spot in this round after a 3-2 overtime win in the last round against Dynamo Dresden, a fellow second division team.

While an own goal from FC St. Pauli put the team's win in jeopardy, Christopher Buchtmann scored a goal in overtime to give his team the victory.

But standing in St. Pauli's way is Borussia Dortmund, the No. 2 team in the Bundesliga. With Bayern Munich out, Dortmund is the best German team left in this year's cup.

In the last round, the team defeated FC Ingolstadt 2-0, with Thorgan Hazard scoring a pair of goals for the winning side.

Dortmund won the 2020-21 cup, defeating RB Leipzig in the final 4-1. It was the team's fifth win, with three of those coming since 2012.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
2:30
PM/ET
