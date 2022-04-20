Atlético-MG hosts Brasiliense FC in the first leg of the third round in Copa do Brasil action on Wednesday.

Atlético-MG is on a 14-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and will look to extend the run when it hosts Brasiliense FC, a club that plays its league football in the Série D tournament, the fourth tier of Brazilian football. The two clubs meet at Minerão Stadium on Wednesday to decide which team takes the advantage to Serjão Stadium in the second leg.

How to Watch Atlético-MG vs. Brasiliense FC Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Atlético-MG vs. Brasiliense FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético-MG is coming off back-to-back wins to kick off the Brazilian first-division tournament. The first was a 2-0 defeat of Internacional where a Hulk brace secured all three points in the club's home debut. That performance was followed by a slim 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense thanks to a second-half strike from Argentine playmaker Matías Zaracho.

The club led by Argentine head coach Antonio Mohamed is also unbeaten in international competition where the Brazilian club defeated Deportes Tolima on Matchday 1 2-0, followed by a 1-1 draw against fellow Brazilian side América Mineiro. The draw left Mohamed's men level on points at the top of Group D in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Atlético-MG will look to keep the run alive when it hosts Brasiliense FC in Copa do Brasil action on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.