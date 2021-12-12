Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Copa do Brasil final starts Sunday with the first leg between Mineiro and Paranaense.
    Author:

    The Copa do Brasil final between CA Paranaense and CA Mineiro begins on Sunday, with the first leg of the match being played at Mineiro.

    How to Watch CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live Stream CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Copa do Brasil is a 92-team tournament that features teams from all over Brazil, with the wining team earning a spot in the Copa Libertadores de America, the top level of club competition in South America.

    Paranaense won the Copa do Brasil in 2019 and was the runner-up in 2013. Mineiro won in 2014 and was the runner-up in 2016.

    Paranaense earned its way into the finale with a 5-2 aggregate win over Flamengo in the last round, winning the second leg 3-0 after drawing the first leg 2-2.

    Mineiro defeated Fortaleza 6-1, with a 4-0 win in the first leg and a 2-1 win in the second leg.

    Mineiro's Hulk leads the Copa do Brasil in goals this year with six, while Renato Kayzer has been the top scorer for Paranaense with four goals.

    The second leg will be played on Dec. 15, with Paranaense hosting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    soccer fans
    Copa do Brazil Soccer

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    just now
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Baylor

    30 minutes ago
    washington state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at South Carolina

    30 minutes ago
    utep basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-El Paso at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Baylor vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Soccer

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    45 minutes ago
    messi psg
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

    55 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy