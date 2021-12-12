How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

The Copa do Brasil final starts Sunday with the first leg between Mineiro and Paranaense.

The Copa do Brasil final between CA Paranaense and CA Mineiro begins on Sunday, with the first leg of the match being played at Mineiro.

How to Watch CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro Today:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

The Copa do Brasil is a 92-team tournament that features teams from all over Brazil, with the wining team earning a spot in the Copa Libertadores de America, the top level of club competition in South America.

Paranaense won the Copa do Brasil in 2019 and was the runner-up in 2013. Mineiro won in 2014 and was the runner-up in 2016.

Paranaense earned its way into the finale with a 5-2 aggregate win over Flamengo in the last round, winning the second leg 3-0 after drawing the first leg 2-2.

Mineiro defeated Fortaleza 6-1, with a 4-0 win in the first leg and a 2-1 win in the second leg.

Mineiro's Hulk leads the Copa do Brasil in goals this year with six, while Renato Kayzer has been the top scorer for Paranaense with four goals.

The second leg will be played on Dec. 15, with Paranaense hosting.

Regional restrictions may apply.