Round one of the Brazilian Cup continues with Globo hosting Internacional on Thursday at Dunes Arena in the city of Natal.

Internacional begins their campaign in the Brazilian Cup on Thursday vs. Globo. Champions in 1992, Inter will need at least a draw in this match in order to qualify for the next phase where, if they do advance, they will face Brasiliense.

How to Watch Globo vs. Internacional Thursday:

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Current champion of the Rio Grande do Norte Tournament, Globo are going through a bit of a crisis as of late. For the match on Thursday, they will be led by their third coach this year, Jaelson Marcelino, in his third game in charge of the club. They started the year off with Hugo Chacon, who resigned after just six rounds of the state tournament. He was replaced by Romildo Freire, who only lasted five matches.

Internacional are still looking to establish themselves this season. Attacking midfielder Taison sat out the last two practices and missed the trip to face Globo. Thursday could mark the debut for Argentine right-back Fabricio Bustos who just arrived from his boyhood club, Independiente.

If he enters the match, 40-year-old midfielder Andrés D'Alessandro would reach 524 matches for Internacional and, with that, would become the second-most-capped player for the Brazilian club behind only Inter legend Valdomiro.

