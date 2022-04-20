How to Watch Portuguesa vs. Corinthians

Portuguesa hosts Corinthians in the first leg of the third round in Copa do Brasil action on Wednesday.

Corinthians travel to Coffee Stadium in the city of Londrina to face fourth-tier club Portuguesa in the third round of the Brazilian Cup on Wednesday. The hosts advanced following a 2-0 defeat of Sampaio Correa in the second round thanks to second-half goals from Leandro Amaro and Patrick Valverde Peral López.

Corinthians is coming off of back-to-back wins to kick off the Brazilian first division tournament this season and a three-match win streak overall in the past couple of weeks. The club's league debut was a 3-1 victory over Botafogo following strikes from Paulinho, Gustavo Mantuan and Lucas Piton.

That win was followed by international action where Corinthians came away with a slim 1-0 victory at home against Deportivo Cali in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian side secured all three points thanks to a José Caldera own goal.

Most recently, a Róger Guedes hat-trick gave Corinthians its second win in a row in Brasileirão action, leaving the club in first place in the first division standings, level on points with Antonio Mohamed's Atlético Mineiro.

Corinthians now travels to face Portuguesa in the first leg of the third round of the 2022 Brazilian Cup on Wednesday.

