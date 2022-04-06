How to Watch Alianza Lima vs. River Plate in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. River Plate in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alianza Lima and River Plate square off in their first match of Group F of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs River Plate today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Lima enters Copa Libertadores on a three-match winless streak. Lima has lost three straight to Melgar, Sporting Cristal and Alianza Atletico in Peruvian Primera Professional action.

Wednesday, it looks to put that behind it as it goes for a win in its opening Group F match.

Lima will play its second match next Wednesday against Colo Colo before finishing group play in three weeks against Fortaleza.

River Plate, though, will be looking to avoid the upset as it tries to start off group play with a win.

River Plate is one of the best teams out of Argentina and is looking to show it's one of the best teams in South America by breaking the stranglehold Brazilian teams have had lately in the Copa Libertadores.

Wednesday, they will hope that starts with a win against an Alianza Lima team looking to pull off the shocking upset.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. River Plate

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
