Colo-Colo looks to keep their advantage in group play while Alianza Lima looks to get revenge and gain their first points in Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Group F rivals Alianza Lima and Colo-Colo square off today in this Copa Libertadores showdown. These two are looking to creep up in the standings as Colo-Colo sits second with six points while Alianza Lima looks to get their first points on the board tonight.

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo in Canada today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Watch the Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two other members of this group, River Plate and Fortaleza, also square off earlier today. If River Plate loses and Colo-Colo takes care of business tonight, the two will be tied with nine points in group play.

Colo-Colo of Chile will be the favorite today even though Alianza Lima will have the home crowd support as they play at Estadio Nacional de Lima. These two played just three weeks ago in a very tight contest. Juan Lucero put Colo-Colo up first with a goal scored in the 25th minute, which was the only goal of the first half. Lucero then gave his team room to breathe as he also scored the second goal of the game.

Edgar Benitez got Alianza Lima back in the game with a goal in the 68th minute but it wasn't enough as Colo-Colo held on to the 2-1 advantage. Look for Alianza Lima to try to exact revenge and put some points on the board in group play while in Lima tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.