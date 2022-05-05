Skip to main content

How to Watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colo-Colo looks to keep their advantage in group play while Alianza Lima looks to get revenge and gain their first points in Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Group F rivals Alianza Lima and Colo-Colo square off today in this Copa Libertadores showdown. These two are looking to creep up in the standings as Colo-Colo sits second with six points while Alianza Lima looks to get their first points on the board tonight. 

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo in Canada today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Watch the Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two other members of this group, River Plate and Fortaleza, also square off earlier today. If River Plate loses and Colo-Colo takes care of business tonight, the two will be tied with nine points in group play. 

Colo-Colo of Chile will be the favorite today even though Alianza Lima will have the home crowd support as they play at Estadio Nacional de Lima. These two played just three weeks ago in a very tight contest. Juan Lucero put Colo-Colo up first with a goal scored in the 25th minute, which was the only goal of the first half. Lucero then gave his team room to breathe as he also scored the second goal of the game. 

Edgar Benitez got Alianza Lima back in the game with a goal in the 68th minute but it wasn't enough as Colo-Colo held on to the 2-1 advantage. Look for Alianza Lima to try to exact revenge and put some points on the board in group play while in Lima tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011618902h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Giants Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
USATSI_18204553
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Mariners

By Adam Childs28 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
imago1010518375h
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball

By Evan Massey58 minutes ago
imago1011765557h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Copa Sudamericana: Universidad Católica (ECU) vs. Santos

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy