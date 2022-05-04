How to Watch Always Ready vs. Boca Juniors in Canada

Always Ready hosts Boca Juniors on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday at Hernando Siles Stadium in the high altitude of La Paz, Bolivia.

Uncharacteristically for the Argentine giant, Boca Juniors find themselves in last place in Group E after three matches in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. El Xeneize have come away with just three points so far with two losses and one win to kick off their campaign at the South American tournament. The club, led by head coach Sebastián Battaglia, must now travel almost 12,000 feet above sea level to face Always Ready, who is third in the group with four points.

Both of Boca Juniors' defeats so far in the Copa Libertadores have come away from home with the first being a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Cali in Colombia, and the latter another 2-0 defeat, this time to group-leader Corinthians in Brazil.

Between those two away losses, Boca was able to secure its only win so far, a 2-0 finish over Always Ready at La Bombonera Stadium thanks to a Darío Benedetto brace.

Boca Juniors now face a tough test in the high altitude of La Paz, where a win could catapult the Argentine club into the top two spots of the Group E table with just two matches left in the first phase of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

