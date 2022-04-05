Skip to main content

How to Watch Always Ready vs. Corinthians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Always Ready and Corinthians face off on Tuesday to kick off Group E action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The group stage of South America's most prestigious club tournament gets underway in the high altitude of La Paz, Bolivia when Always Ready receives a visit from Brazilian club Corinthians. Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali face off to round out Group E action on Tuesday.

How to Watch Always Ready vs. Corinthians Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Always Ready vs. Corinthians on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Always Ready is currently in No. 5 in Group B of the Bolivian first division tournament with eight points after seven matches. The club has just one win in its last six matches in league play, with that sole victory being a slim 1-0 finish over Real Santa Cruz thanks to a second-half strike from Paraguayan playmaker Gustavo Cristaldo.

Most recently, Always Ready was defeated 1-0 at Blooming, with a second-minute finish from Fernando Arismendi securing all three points for the home side.

Corinthians, meanwhile, was just eliminated from the Campeonato Paulista in the semifinal round following a 2-1 defeat to São Paulo. Jô scored the club's lone goal in the loss.

Corinthians will return from that performance with a strong start in the 2022 Copa Libertadores in its visit to Hernando Siles Stadium to kick off Group E play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Always Ready vs. Corinthians

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
