How to Watch Always Ready vs. Deportivo Cali: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Always Ready and Deportivo Cali close out the third matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday at Hernando Siles Stadium in Bolivia.

Brazilian giant Corinthians leads Group E with six points after three matches, having already played its matchday No. 3 outing against Argentine club Boca Juniors who, following the 2-0 loss to the Brazilians, is last in the group with three points. Deportivo Cali and Always Ready are in second and third place respectively in the group also with three points but after just two matches.

How to Watch Always Ready vs. Deportivo Cali in Canada Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Deportivo Cali is going through a tough moment, with the Colombian side currently on a five-match winless run in all competitions. Its most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Rionegro Águilas in the Colombian first division tournament which was preceded by a 3-1 elimination from the Colombian Cup at the hands of Fortaleza FC.

Before that, the team lost 1-0 to Corinthians on the second matchday of the Copa Libertadores off of a José Carlos Caldera own goal in the second half.

Deportivo Cali will look to get back to winning ways when it travels 12,000 feet above sea level to face Always Ready in Bolivia on the third matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Always Ready vs. Deportivo Cali

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
9:55
PM/ET
