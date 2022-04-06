América-MG hosts Independiente del Valle on Wednesday to kick off Group D action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

América-MG and Independiente del Valle face off at Raimundo Sampaio Stadium on Wednesday in Belo Horizonte. The Ecuadorian side makes its way to Brazil after having qualified directly to this edition of the Copa Libertadores following its Ecuadorian Serie A title in 2021. América, meanwhile, had to make it through two qualifying rounds prior to the group stages. Both rounds went all the way to penalty kicks with the Brazilian club eliminating Paraguayan club Guaraní and Ecuadorian side Barcelona along the way.

How to Watch América-MG vs. Independiente del Valle Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream América-MG vs. Independiente del Valle on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente del Valle is coming off of 3-1 win in the Ecuadorian Serie A tournament thanks to goals from Lorenzo Faravelli, Jhoanner Stalin Chávez and Luis Geovanny Segovia. The club is sitting in third place on the table with 10 points after six matches.

This is the Ecuadorian club's third Copa Libertadores appearance in a row with its most recent outing being a group stage elimination after finishing below Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia in its group in 2021. Independiente del Valle made it to the round of 16 in the 2020 tournament.

