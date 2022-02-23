The second stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores continues on Wednesday with America Mineiro taking on Guarani.

How to Watch América-MG vs. Guaraní Today:

Match Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live Stream América-MG vs. Guaraní on fuboTV

America Mineiro is one of nine Brazilian teams in this competition. It earned its way into this competition as the eighth-place team in the 2021 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

This season,m the team sits in fourth place in the Serie A through the first eight matches.

America Mineiro hasn't historically been very successful at the top level, as the team has spent a lot of time competing in Serie B and Serie C.

As for Guarani, the team earned this spot by being the best team in Paraguay's Primera Division among teams that hasn't automatically qualified.

That team has gotten off to a tough start to Paraguay's Apertura, sitting 11th right now out of 12 teams.

The team advanced to the Copa Libertadores semifinals in 2015, equaling its previous best performance, when it also reached that stage in 1966. In 2020, the team made it to the Round of 16 before losing.

