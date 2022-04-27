Skip to main content

How to Watch America FC (MG) vs. Deportes Tolima: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the group stage underway in Copa Libertadores, América and Tolima will be battling for the upper hand on Wednesday night.

Group stage of the Libertadores tournament has América-MG and Deportes Tolima facing each other for the first time on Wednesday.

How to Watch America FC (MG) vs. Deportes Tolima in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream America FC (MG) vs. Deportes Tolima on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Deportes Tolima lost its first match to Atlético Mineiro by a score of 2-0. The second match for Deportes Tolima was against Independiente del Valle where Jeison Lucumi (15’) and Anderson Plata (41’) got the club to a first-half lead of 2-0. Unfortunately for them, José Moya earned a red card in the 45th minute and Independiente del Valle’s Junior Somoza scored two goals in the second half to bring the game to a draw.

América-MG’s latest match was also a draw. América-MG was able to get an early second-half goal from Felipe Azevedo, but Ademir for Atlético Mineiro scored the tying goal in the 85th minute.

The first match in group play for América-MG was against Independiente del Valle which resulted in a 2-0 loss. América-MG is also playing in Copa de Brasil and is in the third round.

América-MG and Deportes Tolima will play each other again on May 18.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

America FC (MG) vs. Deportes Tolima

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
5:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
