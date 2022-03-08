America Mineiro takes on Barcelona in the third stage of the Copa Libertadores.

How to Watch America FC (MG) vs Barcelona Today

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream America FC (MG) vs Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona qualified for this tournament by being the second-best team on the Ecuadorian Serie A aggregate table amongst teams that had not qualified yet for the Copa Libertadores.

America Mineiro is one of nine Brazilian teams in this year's competition. It earned its way into this competition as the eighth-place team in the 2021 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

In the second stage of this competition, Barcelona took on Peruvian team Universitario, winning by a 3-0 aggregate score. In the first leg, Erick Castillo and Carlos Garces each scored goals, while Emmanuel Martinez scored the only goal in the second leg of the contest.

As for America Mineiro, it took penalty kicks for the team to advance. Down 1-0 after the first leg, the team won the second leg 3-2, thanks in large part of a pair of goals from Wellington Paulista.

Historically, most of America Mineiro's success came on the local level, as it won 16 Campeonato Mineiro titles, a local league in Brazil.

Barcelona was the Copa Libertadores runners-up in 1990 and 1998.

Regional restrictions may apply.