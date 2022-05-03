América-MG vs. Atlético Mineiro Stream: Watch online, TV channel

América-MG will take on Atlético Mineiro in game four of the group stages in the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético Mineiro is 1-2-0 through three games played in Copa Libertadores this year. The club is in Group D with Deportes Tolima, América-MG, and Independiente del Valle.

How to Watch América-MG vs. Atlético Mineiro Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live stream América-MG vs. Atlético Mineiro on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Atlético Mineiro's first game, it came away with the 2-0 win over Deportes Tolima with goals from Ignacio Fernández and Danilo Neves.

In its next game, it drew with América-MG 1-1. It went down early in the second half on a goal from Felipe Azevedo, but Ademir drew even in the 85th-minute for Atlético Mineiro. In its most recent game, Atlético Mineiro drew 1-1 with Independiente del Valle.

América-MG is currently at the bottom of Group D with a 0-1-2 record through three group stage games.

The club drew 1-1 with Atlético Mineiro in its only tie. Outside of that, it lost 2-0 to Independiente del Valle and 3-2 against Deportes Tolima.

In the loss against Deportes Tolima, América-MG gave up a 95th-minute goal to Anderson Plata to secure the win for Tolima.

Regional restrictions may apply.