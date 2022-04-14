How to Watch Athletico-PR vs. The Strongest

Group play in the Libertadores is winding down with Athletico-PR taking on The Strongest on Thursday.

It is matchday four of six in the Copa Libertadores with The Strongest (0-1-0) taking on Athletico-PR (0-1-0) on Thursday. They will both have an opportunity to get their first win in Group B and try to keep pace with Libertad, who is alone in first place with three points. Another tie for both of these clubs will keep them in the middle of the pack, where a win will vault them into a first-place tie.

In their first match in Group B, The Strongest tied with Libertad with two goals scored early in the match.

The Strongest took the lead behind a goal from Enrique Triverio at the 11-minute mark, before almost immediately having the game tied up at the 14-minute mark by Bautista Merlini (assisted by Lorenzo Melgarejo) of Athletico-PR.

From there, the clubs battled it out in a defensive grind, not allowing many shots with each club trying to control possession.

It is going to take a similar defensive effort today, with more of an offensive punch to get out of Group B with wins and not just ties.

On the other side for Athletico-PR, they tied with Caracas FC (0-0) in a scoreless match. They have the ability to play a clock control match as well coupled with quality defense.

Look for a low-scoring match from each club as they pick their spots to score and secure their first win of group play.

