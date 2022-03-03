Atlético Nacional and Olimpia will battle it out in a Copa Libertadores matchup on Thursday night.

Olimpia currently has a 3-1 lead heading into this second-leg match. It should be an aggressive game with Atlético Nacional fighting to advance.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia in Canada Today:

Match Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Olimpia won the first match 3-1 forcing Atlético Nacional to now win by three goals to move on to the next round. In their first meeting, Olimpia jumped to an early lead with a goal by Alejandro Silva González at the seventh minute. Atlético Nacional was able to score the tying goal by Jarlan Barrera in the 46th minute. The game remained that way until the 81st minute when Fernando Cardozo scored the go-ahead goal and was able to score a second goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Olimpia’s latest match was postponed so they will be coming into the match well-rested. Early in the Paraguayan Primera División play, Olimpia is in fifth place having only played three games. Atlético Nacional is currently in third place in the CategorÍa Primera.

With Atlético Nacional fighting to stay in it and move forward, fans should see quite a bit of tenacity from them.

