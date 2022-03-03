Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Nacional and Olimpia will battle it out in a Copa Libertadores matchup on Thursday night.

Olimpia currently has a 3-1 lead heading into this second-leg match. It should be an aggressive game with Atlético Nacional fighting to advance.

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia in Canada Today:

Match Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olimpia won the first match 3-1 forcing Atlético Nacional to now win by three goals to move on to the next round. In their first meeting, Olimpia jumped to an early lead with a goal by Alejandro Silva González at the seventh minute. Atlético Nacional was able to score the tying goal by Jarlan Barrera in the 46th minute. The game remained that way until the 81st minute when Fernando Cardozo scored the go-ahead goal and was able to score a second goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Olimpia’s latest match was postponed so they will be coming into the match well-rested. Early in the Paraguayan Primera División play, Olimpia is in fifth place having only played three games. Atlético Nacional is currently in third place in the CategorÍa Primera.

With Atlético Nacional fighting to stay in it and move forward, fans should see quite a bit of tenacity from them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1005142396h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Olimpia in Canada

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17805018
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso20 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
USATSI_17777779
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Hawks

By Ben Macaluso20 minutes ago
USATSI_17782829
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Illinois

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
USATSI_17807059
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at Houston

By Frank Urbina20 minutes ago
USATSI_17810808
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State

By Matthew Beighle20 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

By Evan Lazar20 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy