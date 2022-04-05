How to Watch Atlético Goianiense vs. Liga de Quito

Group F action of the South American international tournament begins when Liga de Quito visits Antonio Accioly Stadium to face Brazilian club Atlético Goianiense. Defensa y Justicia, and Antofagasta meet on Tuesday.

Liga de Quito is currently No. 4 in the Ecuadorian Serie A standings with 10 points but is winless in its last two encounters in league play. The first was a thrilling 4-4 draw at home against Aucas, where Alexander Alvarado and Jefferson Stalin Arce had braces to secure the point for the home team. The club was down 4-1 late in the second half, but three goals, all after the 77th minute, from the home team led to the draw.

Liga followed that performance with a tough 2-0 loss at the historic Ecuadorian side Emelec.

Atlético Goianiense is coming off winning the Campeonato Goiano title after defeating Goiás 4-1 on aggregate in the final. Marlon Freitas, Wellington Soares da Silva and Shaylon all scored in the second leg to secure the tournament win for Goianiense.

