This will be another intriguing Copa Libertadores matchup today as Audax Italiano will take on Estudiantes.

Audax Italiano will have to pick its game up if it wants to beat Estudiantes today. The club has only won two of its last five matches and will look to pull the upset today.

How to Watch Audax Italiano vs Estudiantes (LP) Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS XTRA

Live stream the Audax Italiano vs Estudiantes (LP) match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes has won three of its last five matches with two losses and no draws. It will be tougher for Audax who during its streak has three losses and two draws.

Even to go back more, Audax has just two wins in its last ten matches and seems to be in a bit of a free fall. Estudiantes has scored 23 goals in the last ten matches compared to Audax's ten goals in the last ten matches.

The offense for Audax will prove to be the biggest and most important piece to this game and the club will need to produce if it wants to pull the unlikely upset.

Tune into beIN SPORTS Xtra at 9:20 p.m. to see if Audax can beat Estudiantes.

Regional restrictions may apply.