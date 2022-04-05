The 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage kicks off on Tuesday when Banfield hosts Santos at Florencio Sola Stadium.

Banfield begins its international campaign with its most formidable rival in Group C: Brazilian club Santos. Universidad Católica from Ecuador and La Calera from Chile round out the group in what will surely be an entertaining round of action in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

How to Watch Banfield vs. Santos Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Currently, Banfield is No. 7 in the Argentine Primera División standings with 11 points, three below the coveted top four playoff spots. The club is coming off a 2-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors last Friday and has just one win with three losses in its previous four matches in league play.

Santos, meanwhile, most recently was eliminated from the Campeonato Paulista after finishing No. 3 in Group D, just one point below Santo André, which finished the campaign with 15 points.

Santos won the Copa Libertadores three times and is coming off of a No. 2 finish in the international tournament in 2020, losing to fellow Brazilian club Palmeiras in the final.

Tune in to see which of these clubs come out on top.

