How to Watch Barcelona vs. América FC (MG): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona hosts América FC (MG) in the second leg of the third round in the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The first leg of this third and final round of qualification matchup was last week at Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. The match ended in a 0-0 draw where América FC (MG) maintained 62% of the possession on top of 12 shots to Barcelona's six. The two teams will now duke it out in the city of Guayaquil with hopes of advancing to the group stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. América FC (MG) Today:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Barcelona vs. América FC (MG) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 0-0 draw in Brazil had a dramatic ending when in the 88th minute, Michael Carcelén was through on goal one-on-one with the keeper and decided to chip the ball over the oncoming player. Jaílson, América's shot-stopper, ran through Carcelén and the referee didn't hesitate to convert the contact into a penalty kick for Barcelona. 

Carlos Garcés went up to take the shot, fooled the keeper who went the opposite direction, but missed the left goalpost by less than a yard.

The winner of the second leg will get placed in Pot 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage draw, joining the rest of the winners of the third round, as well as Bolivian clubs Always Ready and Independiente Petrolero, Argentine side Talleres and Brazilian Fortaleza.

