How to Watch Barcelona vs. Torque: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Torque and Barcelona meet for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores matchup.

First-round play in the 2022 Copa Libertadores will continue on Tuesday with the second leg of the matchup between Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Torque Today

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Barcelona vs. Torque on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, the two drew 1-1. Gonzalo Mastriani got the scoring going early for Barcelona with a goal in the seventh minute, but Torque answered back in the 64th minute when Joaquin Zeballos scored a goal.

Barcelona took 12 shots to Torque's 11, but the bigger discrepancy was in shots on target, which Barcelona led 5-1. That was in spite of the fact that Torque has possession for 69% of the match.

Barcelona qualified for this tournament by being the second-best team on the Ecuadorian Serie A aggregate table amongst teams that had not qualified yet for the Copa Libertadores.

Torque qualified as the Uruguayan Primera Division's second-best team that hadn't yet qualified — a similar path as Barcelona.

Torque is owned by the owners of Manchester City and New York City FC and appears to be an emerging power in Uruguay. Barcelona has historically been the top team in Ecuador and is the team only team to have never been relegated down to Serie B.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Barcelona vs. Torque

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Torque

24 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
